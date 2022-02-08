Samoan youth entrepreneurs encouraged to accelerate their business

The programme is supported by the UK and United Nations Development Programme.

UNDP said funding for the eight-week programme was officially approved by the UK High Commissioner to Samoa, David Ward and the Resident Representative of the UNDP in Samoa, Jorn Sorensen.

“I am delighted that the British High Commission and U.N.D.P. are able once again to work together with the people of Samoa to support Samoa’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, and especially that this project will enable young Samoans to take advantage of the opportunities that technological change is offering," Ward said.

The programme will be held in partnership with the Samoa Chamber of Commerce and funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK Government.

"The financial contributions of their partners means that they can facilitate the necessary support systems needed for the development of Small Medium Enterprises for youth who are keen to take up business opportunities as part of building entrepreneurship and SMEs development,” Sorensen said.

The UNDP said the programme will be run under the Youth Co-Lab Programme funded by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs.

Youth Co-Lab is a business development platform for young people that empowers and enables innovation and entrepreneurship.