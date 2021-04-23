Samoans encouraged to celebrate ANZAC Day virtually

“Sadly, as a result of Covid-19, there will be no government-led public overseas Anzac Day services this year,” she said.

“Instead, we encourage people to commemorate privately as we come together in spirit to reflect upon the service and sacrifice made by Australians in all wars and on operations.

“Amongst the ‘Anzacs’ were soldiers from the Pacific—from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, and the Cook Islands. Together, they all wore the same uniform and shared the same terrible experience of war. Their story, the Anzac story, is one that unites us.”

Falling on Monday, 25 April, Anzac day (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) is dedicated to remembering the contribution of soldiers who served both countries’ militaries in war and conflict.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the Australian Government to cancel all overseas services for commemorating the public holiday.

Instead, members of the public are being encouraged to explore an interactive online poppy field at lestweforget.gov.au.

The website allows the public to leave messages of remembrance and thanks for those who have served.

In Samoa, Anzac Day is marked by a parade held on Beach Road, which culminates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Clock Tower in the centre of town.

The traditional dawn service is usually well attended by senior Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and family members of those who served.

Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to State of Emergency order restricting public gatherings.