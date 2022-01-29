Samoans rush to get vaccinated

Many were turned away later after the AstraZeneca vaccine supplies ran out.

An estimated 12,000 eligible Samoans have not had their second dose and the sites were opened up on Thursday to try and get them fully vaccinated after 27 positive cases were confirmed.

The government had tried in vain during two national lockdowns last year to get these people vaccinated before the vaccine supplies expired and were forced to send the vaccines to be used in other countries.

Samoa has 27 Covid-19 cases in isolation at quarantine sites.

Photo file .