Samoans urged to adjust to removal of Daylight saving

Cabinet approved for an Act to scrap DST and a notice was issued a fortnight ago.

The ministry has released a public notice instructing all educational institutions and teachers to implement the changes as they prepare for the final school term of 2021.

The business community has been instructed to review and update its policies, programmes and frameworks to ensure everything goes smoothly in the workplaces.

“The Ministry hereby advises that the cessation of the Daylight Saving Time (DST) policy is still in effect as per Cabinet Decision (21) 37 dated Wednesday 15th of September 2021,” M.C.I.L. states.

“This means that Samoa will continue with the time used since April 2021. All educational institutions and educators are therefore advised to implement the necessary changes to reflect this alteration in preparation for the final school term of this year.”