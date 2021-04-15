Samoans urged to stand together regardless of election outcome

Electoral officials are still carrying out the final count with official results expected by the end of this week or early next week.

Safua Akeli Amaama, the former director for Samoa Studies at the Samoa National University, now heads New Zealand history and Pacific cultures at Te Papa Museum in Wellington.

Safua told RNZ Dateline Pacific the unfolding election results are not only unprecedented for Samoan politics but also for Samoan women.

“I think it’s come as a surprise to most people including the political party leaders especially if you consider the HRPP has been in power for over 20 years.”

“So the potential king or queen maker scenario really demonstrates the support FAST party has garnered.”

Safua said,” We also know that over 500,000 Samoans live overseas and they too have been very active and engaged in the election discussions.”

Photo source RNZ Pacific/ Monica Miller