Samoa's assistant Electoral Commissioner faces drug charges

Faumui Daryl Mapu was arrested along with a 29 year old female employee of the electoral commission office on Tuesday.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, acting Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Keti confirmed the arrest of the pair, adding they have been charged for possession of narcotics.

Four illegal pistols, including a revolver, two rifles, $2,900 tālā cash, methamphetamine and several laptops were confiscated during the raid.

Faumui has been with the Office of the Electoral Commission 17 years. Police said his home had been under surveillance for a while now.

He and his alleged female accomplice will both appear in court next month.