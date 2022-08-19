Samoa's audit report delayed due to variety of factors

These factors included the measles epidemic in 2019, covid-19, the election impasse, the constitutional and judicial crisis, and the transition to a new government.

Audit reports identify any shortcomings in Ministries or Government agency internal controls, to ensure they are complying with laws and regulations.

The Auditor General, Fuimaono Camillo Afele, said the covid-19 state of emergency and lockdowns have just recently been lifted this month since its commencement in early 2020, soon after the measles epidemic.

