 

Samoa's audit report delayed due to variety of factors

BY: Loop Pacific
06:38, August 19, 2022
22 reads

Samoa's Auditor General says the delay in publicly publishing audit reports is due to a number of factors.

These factors included the measles epidemic in 2019, covid-19, the election impasse, the constitutional and judicial crisis, and the transition to a new government.

Audit reports identify any shortcomings in Ministries or Government agency internal controls, to ensure they are complying with laws and regulations.

The Auditor General, Fuimaono Camillo Afele, said the covid-19 state of emergency and lockdowns have just recently been lifted this month since its commencement in early 2020, soon after the measles epidemic.

 

 

Photo file      

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa
Auditor General
Audit reports
  • 22 reads