Samoa's Chief Justice says life must be better for women in Samoa

Giving the keynote address at a Catechesis retreat at Leauva'a, Chief Justice Satiu lamented the increase in cases before the court of violence and sexual crime against women.

Chief Justice Satiu said there are far too many men who think it's ok to hit and beat women because they make them angry.

"We are fathers, husbands and fathers must show humanity for our wives, partners and children. They are people and not possessions owned by us."

"If you treat your wife or partner with love and respect your children will do the same, not just to their partners but to other women as well.

If you honour your wife with a violence-free marriage you will break the cycle of domestic violence not just for yourself but also for your children and their spouses," Satiu said.

Chief Justice Satiu also said that sexual violence will only improve with honesty and "owning the issue" on a personal level.

Photo RNZ Pacific file Caption : Samoa's Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese