Samoa's community transmissions increase

This follows the announcement of 11 community transmission cases by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa last night.

All the cases are being managed at the isolation ward at Motootua Hospital.

Seventeen of these cases have developed mild to moderate symptoms mainly feverish, body fatigue and sore throat.

The other cases remain asymptomatic and are being managed in isolation sites.

The first community case was recorded on Thursday.

As of midnight last night, the country’s Alert Level for Covid 19 was elevated to Level 3. This will end on Tuesday midnight.

The State Of Emergency Orders for Level 3 provides guidance during this period.

The National Emergency Operations Centre is advising the public to comply with health requirements such as wearing a mask, showing of vaccination cards, and limiting exposure by staying home.

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: SCreening and testing for Covid-19 underway in Samoa