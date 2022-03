This brings the total number of community cases to 841, with 814 cases confirmed on Upolu and 27 on Savaii.

The Ministry said of the 841 community cases - 827 remain active cases.

The islands of Manono and Apolima remain Covid-19 free.

Seventeen Police officers and civilian staff have tested positive to Covid-19.

TV1 Samoa reports that Assistant Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed this.

Photo: Government of Samoa Caption: Samoa government extends lockdown