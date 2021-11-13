Samoa's EFKS church reminds new govt of income tax law

The Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced last week that the Ministry of Revenue has been asked to review the law relating to taxes on church ministers.

But the church's general secretary, Reverend Vavatau Taufao, told the Samoa Observer that the FAST manifesto said "repeal not review or abolish".

Reverend Taufao said he thinks this is the issue that drew most of the voters to FAST.

Last week the chairman of FAST, Laauli Leuatea Schmidt, told voters at a by-election rally they need a two thirds majority in the House in order to change the church minister tax law.

Opposition leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, has scoffed at this, saying they can repeal it any time they want.

Reverend Vavatau told the newspaper the government is now back peddling, by ordering a "review" instead of immediately "repealing" the law as they promised.

Tuilaepa told media on Thursday that if FAST stopped church ministers paying taxes, then they may as well stop all workers and businesses paying taxes altogether.

However, in the most recent twist in the saga, the Ministry of Customs and Revenue has advised the Income Tax Amendment Act 2017 has been put on hold until public consultations with church organisations on proposed reforms.

It will also allow the ministry time to implement required amendments to abrogate the law.