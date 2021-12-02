Samoa's Electoral Commissioner resigns

Faimalomatumua is now the deputy president of the Lands and Titles Court.

A lawyer and former journalist, Faimalomatumua was one of four lawyers who submitted an expression of interests for the position.

The role of deputy president of the Lands and Titles Court was created as part of the new amendments to the Lands and Titles Act recently approved by the previous government.

Faimalomatumua was first appointed as the Electoral Commissioner in 2016 and then reappointed in 2019.

Under his tenure as Electoral Commissioner, there have been a number of amendments to the Electoral Act, including the mandatory requirement under the law for Samoan citizens to register and vote.

During his term with the Electoral Commission the quota for women members of parliament was increased from five to six.

Photo RNZ Pacific file Caption: Faimalomatumua Matthew Lemisio