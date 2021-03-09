Samoa's FAST party welcomes former Deputy PM as unopposed candidate

This week the party held a ceremony to welcome the Fiame as representative of the Lotofaga constituency.

Fiame was a longtime member of the ruling HRPP but left the government last year due to her opposition to three bills changing the Constitution and empowering the administration of the Lands and Titles court.

The former deputy PM's constituency took part in the ceremony where Fiame was officially presented to the newly established Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi which was founded by another former HRPP minister and former speaker, Laauli Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt.

A third former HRPP MPs, Faumuina Wayne Fong, and independent MP Olo Fiti Vaai, were also founding members of the FAST party.