The court ruled that the Falealupo electoral constituency was won by FAST's Fuiono Tenina Crichton.

Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese and Justice Niava Mata Tuatagaloa found that the Human Rights Protection Party candidate Tuitogamanaia Dr Peniamina Leavai failed to meet the conditions to run.

FAST now has 27 seats and the HRPP 18.

Six by-elections are still outstanding.