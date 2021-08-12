Samoa's former leader criticises NZ/AUS for lack of support

He has raised concerns at the silence from New Zealand and Australia over recent decisions by the local judiciary that he claims plunged the country into "the law of the jungle".

Tuilaepa, speaking on local television, said decisions by the judiciary on election matters had made the constitution untenable and there had not been any international reaction.

The former prime minister accused the judiciary of hiding behind the Court of Appeal, which he said had shattered the constitution.

"The recent decision by the Court of Appeal has no precedence, like all substantial cases of this magnitude, and they have done this knowing full well their decision cannot be appealed," he said.

Tuilaepa said he was still waiting for neighbours New Zealand and Australia to offer to help settle the situation.

He said unlawful road blocks by FAST Party supporters in Savaii last week, during an HRPP rally had been fuelled by decisions that are plunging the country into lawlessness.