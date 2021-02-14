Samoa's government offers support to hospitality industry

The Samoa Observer reports that it gives hotel operators with Development Bank debts until June 2021 to service their loans.

This is the second time the industry has been given help since 2019 and the latest has been precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first grace period for the hotel owners was approved by the Cabinet in 2019 and expired in November last year.

But the industry has struggled to recover since the measles epidemic in late 2019 and a second request for another extension was made.

It's hoped the latest move will give the operators some breathing space to restructure their finances or even look for potential buyers.

