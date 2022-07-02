 

Samoa's Health Ministry reports more Covid cases

BY: Loop Pacific
10:10, July 2, 2022
The Samoa Ministry of Health has confirmed eight passengers off a flight from New Zealand on June 26 tested for Covid-19 on arrival.

The Ministry's latest reporting period data shows that 50 new community cases were reported from June 27 to 29.

The total number of community and border cases now stands at 14,964.

There were no Covid-related deaths during the period in review and the total number of deaths since 17 March 2022 remains at 29.

So far 158,240 rapid antigen tests have been given since the first community case was confirmed.

The Ministry continues to promote vaccination as the best defense against the severe effects of the virus.

 

Photo file      

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa
COVID-19 cases
New Zealand flight
