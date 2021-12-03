Samoa's Justice Vui Clarence Nelson to be sworn in as a Senior Supreme Court Judge

He was first appointed as a Judge to the District Court in 2000.

The swearing in ceremony will be held at Vailele, the residence of the Head of State, his Highness Tuinalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvai II.

A graduate of St Joseph College, Justice Nelson is the first Pacific Island Judge to be appointed to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.

Justice Nelson was instrumental in seeing the passing of the Sex Offender Registry Act in 2018. He was also vocal against the move by the government to re-introduce corporal punishment after it was abolished in 2013.

In 2018 the Samoa Government introduced the use of reasonable force in schools under the Education Act 2009 in 2018.