Samoa's Ministry of Health concerned at people obstructing COVID-19 vaccination

The Ministry's Chief Executive Leausa Dr Take Naseri said there have been reports of people giving false information to get out of being vaccinated.

Leausa said some people were telling staff they had been vaccinated but when asked for their vaccine cards, they didn't have them.

The spread of misinformation about vaccines on social media is causing delays to the progress of the current COVID-19 vaccine roll out according to health officials.

Earlier this week the National Emergency Operations Committee announced that more than 50 percent of the eligible population have received their first dose and 22 percent have been fully vaccinated.