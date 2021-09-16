Samoa's MV Nafanua 2 Police Patrol boat has been salvaged

The vessel is now docked at Salelologa wharf as salvage crew prepare it for towing to Australia for repairs later this week.
A team of Australian salvage experts had travelled to Samoa to assist with the operation and will tow the stricken vessel on their return.
The vessel went aground during a trip to the big island to ferry police reinforcements to a political rally organised by the Human Rights Protection Party.
The officer-in-charge of the Nafanua 2, Superintendent Taito Sefo Hunt, has been suspended from duty pending an investigation into the incident.
He also faces five disciplinary charges of misconduct as a result.
Photo file Caption:MV Nafanua 2 Police Patrol boat
Source:
RNZ Pacific