Samoa's new Attorney General is sworn in

Su'a has stepped aside from her position as President of the Samoa Law Society to concentrate on the new role.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said the appointment was temporary and will be between three and six months while they go through the process of finding a permanent Attorney-General.

Su'a is a graduate of Auckland University with more than 20 years' experience as a lawyer.

She told TV1Samoa she hasn't considered taking the position on permanently.

She replaces sacked former Attorney-General Savalenoa Mareva Betham Annandale.

Samoa's new Attorney General, Su'a Helene Wallwork