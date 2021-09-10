 

Samoa's new Attorney General is sworn in

09:22, September 10, 2021
Samoa's new Attorney General, Su'a Helene Wallwork, has been sworn in by the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi.

Su'a has stepped aside from her position as President of the Samoa Law Society to concentrate on the new role.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said the appointment was temporary and will be between three and six months while they go through the process of finding a permanent Attorney-General.

Su'a is a graduate of Auckland University with more than 20 years' experience as a lawyer.

She told TV1Samoa she hasn't considered taking the position on permanently.

She replaces sacked former Attorney-General Savalenoa Mareva Betham Annandale.

 

Photo Government of Samoa  Caption: Samoa's new Attorney General, Su'a Helene Wallwork 

     

