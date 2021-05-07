Samoa's Office of the Electoral Commission makes it easier for people to vote

TV1 Samoa is reporting caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi as saying the chaos of voters cramming into ferries and buses to vote at their electoral constituencies has given the Office of the Electoral Commission a lesson in logistics.

Voters travelling to and from their electorates on all four inhabited islands also had to pay their own travel and accommodation expenses.

Tuilaepa said people will now be able to vote where they live.

He adds that cameras will operate in the polling stations to ensure everything is lawful.

Tuilaepa said the days from May 19th to the 21st will be public holidays to ensure a high turnout.