Samoa's opposition leader is in New Zealand for medical reasons

He left Samoa on Saturday afternoon on an Air New Zealand flight accompanied by his wife Gillian Malielegaoi and a daughter.

Supporters took to social media as news of his departure was revealed, to offer support and wishing the former Prime Minister well a speedy recovery.

The Samoa Observer reports the 76 year-old was expected to be away for a month.

The newspaper also said a small crowd had gathered at the airport to farewell him despite State of Emergency orders allowing only one person to drop off travellers at the airport.

He was admitted 13 January with a fever and general tiredness and was released 17 January 2022.

He was readmitted to hospital last for observations and was discharged to prepare for the trip to New Zealand.