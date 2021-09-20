Samoa's parliament clerk sacked

The Samoa Observer reports the Speaker would not give details but said Tiatia had been served with his termination letter on Friday afternoon after the swearing in ceremony for the 18 members of the opposition Human Rights Protection Party.

Tiatia was suspended on August 20 along with then Attorney General Savalenoa Mareva Betham-Annandale who has since been sacked by the government.

The pair are also facing contempt of court charges along with former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and former Speaker Le'aupepetele Toleafoa Fa'afisi.

HRPP deputy leader Lauofo Fonotoe Pierre Lauofo and secretary Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi also face the same charges along with lawyer Maiava Visekota Peteru and broadcaster Taule'ale'ausumai Sioeli Alofaifo.