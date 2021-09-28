 

Samoa's Parliament resumes today

Parliament resumes today to discuss and pass amendments to Samoa’s Electoral Act 2019.

TV1Samoa reports the amendments will see the reintroduction of special polling booths for voters not resident in the electoral constituencies they are eligible to vote in.

The pre-polling initiative which was introduced for the first time in the April 2021 General Elections also comes in for some changes.

Pre-polling will be conducted in one day and not four as it was during the general elections.

These amendments and changes have been labelled by Opposition Leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, as discriminatory.

 

