Samoa's Parliament will convene next week

Under the Constitution, Parliament should convene 45 days after an election. Samoa's general election was held on 9 April.

The emergent Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party has a one seat majority in Parliament, following a court case on Monday.

The Office of the Electoral Commission and the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) sought a court order to stay the execution of a Supreme ruling earlier this week in which a sixth women's seat was declared void.

The motion to stay the execution of Ali'imalemanu Alofa Tu'uau's seat was rejected today in the Court of Appeal, and she will not be able to sit in parliament when it convenes.

The HRPP is now in the minority after 40 years in Government.

Parliament will convene on Monday and each party will need to declare their seats and a government can then be formed.

Meanwhile, the HRPP appeal against the removal of Ali'imalemanu as an additional (6th woman) member is pending before the Appellant Court, and if successful, would mean a return to the 26-all seat deadlock between parties.

A ruling on this appeal is not expected until at least July.

Also still pending before the courts are the election petitions which are due to be be heard in July or August.