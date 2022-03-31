 

Samoa's police splits to prevent spread of Covid

BY: Loop Pacific
07:16, March 31, 2022
More than 100 Samoan police officers and civilian staff have tested positive for Covid-19 forcing the Ministry of Police and Prisons to split into smaller numbers to avoid further spread of the virus.

TV1Samoa reports Deputy Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo saying 80 of the cases are sworn police officers and the rest are unsworn officers and civilian ministry staff.

He said they have now split their numbers to four locations to minimise the spread.

All those infected are being treated in isolation at a special location until they recover and are released to return to duty.

Auapa'au said the situation is manageable and they are looking at contingency plans and re-evaluating the situation.

 

 

Photo file Samoa Police 

     

