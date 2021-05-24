Samoa's political chaos 'shameful', 'sad' - political commentator Mata'afa Keni Lesa

Mata'afa Keni Lesa told The AM Show on Monday it's been a sleepless few days after its Prime Minister of 23 years Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Neioti Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi seemingly refused to peacefully transition power on Saturday night.

Lesa told The AM Show Monday was supposed to be "a wonderful day for everyone" as a new Parliament was due to be sworn in - but instead, there's turmoil.

"I think a general feeling is the outgoing Prime Minister doesn't want to give up power, and everything points to that," he said.

"Since 9 April the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and their Prime Minister have done everything to deny what the law says."

Samoa's constitutional crisis deepened on Sunday night when the supposedly retired Speaker of the House Leaupepe Toleafoa Faafisi overturned a Supreme Court order which would have allowed Parliament to convene on Monday

It's the latest development in a stalemate that has been ongoing since 9 April when incumbent Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was elected as the first female prime minister.

Photo The AM Show/Newshub Caption: Samoan political commentator Mata'afa Keni Lesa