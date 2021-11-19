Samoa's Silicon Valley-style hub plan

Discussions and consultations on the project began in Apia yesterday.

The Samoa Observer reports the objective of the project is to facilitate an innovative ecosystem in Samoa by strengthening cooperation among academia, industry and the Government.

The aim is to also attract research and development expertise from around the region to converge in Samoa, contributing to making Samoa a regional innovation hub.

The Minister for Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) , Su'a Poumulinuku Onesemo, said the Ministry continues to drive the Government's agenda to become digitally transformed in all areas of the Government.

Chief Execuive Officer for MCIT Fualau Matau Matafeo said that talks of the initiative first commenced during the arrival of the Tui Samoa Cable in 2019 under the HRPP government.

"So the easiest example is Silicon Valley in America. It's a place where there are only ICT companies and communications to be established," he said.