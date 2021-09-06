Samoa's Speaker handed reports on electoral petitions

Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese said in a press release 28 electoral petitions and 27 counter petitions were filed with the Supreme Court.

However, 17 were withdrawn and 11 of these cases went to trial.

Of those 11 petitions, four of them resulted in elections being voided for corrupt practices.

The Chief Justice said that of the remaining seven cases, six were "dismissed as not being proved".

In the remaining matter, the Chief Justice said the petition was dismissed but the counter petition was proved.