Samoa's Speaker of the House may delay swearing-in two female MPs

The FAST party secured four of the six seats in the by-elections, increasing its numbers in the House to 31 representatives.

After the ballots, the Office of the Electoral Commissioner invoked the provision allowing for two extra women members to be elected based on percentage of votes cast in the constituency for them.

The MPs are Alimalemanu Alofa Tuuau and Fagaseali Sapoa Feagiai of the HRPP.

In a statement, the Speaker said the delay is due to a court challenge on the appointment of the two extra female MPs.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed against one of the female candidates, so the election results are still not final, as has been directed by the Court of Appeal.

Parliament will convene next Tuesday.