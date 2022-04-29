Samoa's Tapatapao village hosts its first Talomua

The farmers of the village and people from the neighboring villages came to witness the display of a variety of root crops, vegetables, fruits as well as tilapia and freshwater eels farmed in the nearby freshwater ponds.

The village Talomua was organized and coordinated by one of the local farmers of Tapatapao, Fausa Sugalu Pasia.

The event was scheduled to take place a few weeks ago but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 nationwide lockdown.

The farmers’ representative Fulu Maselina Nauer, relayed their request to the government for assistance in order to improve electricity and phone network coverage for some parts of the village.

The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, congratulated the organisers and expressed his appreciation of the farmers and fishers’ efforts in organising a successful event, and assured them that the collaboration between the Government and the Tapatapao village will continue for their community developments.

The Minister encouraged the villagers to look into establishing tilapia aquaculture to invest in as one of their future projects under the District Development Funding Scheme, and to request the government for assistance.

The village gifted a variety of agricultural produce for the Minister as a token of their appreciation.

All the Talomua gifts from Tapatapao were later donated for the elders at Mapuifagalele at Vailele and the Carmelite sisters at Vailima.

The Ministry provided 500 seedlings of coconut and fruit trees, packets of vegetable seeds as well as some farming tools and equipment for the farmers of Tapatapao.

Photo supplied Govt Press Caption: The inaugural Talomua held at Tapatapao village