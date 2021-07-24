Samoa's Tuilaepa not conceding he's lost

On Friday the Court of Appeal ruled that the FAST Party, which won 26 seats in the 9 April election, was the country's legitimate government.

The Court was ruling on whether an impromptu swearing in in a marquee on the grounds of parliament was legal.

It said it was and that from that date the FAST party had been the legitimate government of Samoa.

FAST had been forced into the unorthodox swearing in after being barred from entering parliament.

The Head of State had countermanded his own order to convene parliament but the Court of Appeal said he acted unconstitutionally.

Tuilaepa has told local media that the Court of Appeal decision yesterday is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, the FAST Cabinet met this morning to plan its first actions once it formally assumes power.

Photo file Caption: Samoa's outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi