Samoa's two overseas covid cases discharged

They are the last of 274 passengers who were quarantined for 21 days following both positive and negative test results for the men, a 23 year old sailor and 73 year old.

The Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, has reassured the public the virus is no longer active in either of the men.

Leausa confirmed Samoa remains free of community transmission.

Meanwhile, the last repatriation flight of the year arrived on Tuesday with around 60 Samoan citizens from Fiji who are mainly scholarship students and members of the clergy who had been studying there.

Two other repatriation flights arrived on Monday and last Friday from New Zealand.

All arrivals are in 14 days quarantine which may be extended to three weeks depending on Covid-19 test results.

All remaining returnees are expected to released from quarantine on the 23rd of December in time for Christmas.

The first repatriation flight for next year will be the 22nd of January.