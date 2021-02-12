Sapolu appointed as Ombudsman of Samoa

The appointment was named following the resignation of Afioga Maiava Iulai Toma, who held the position for the past 27 years.

Luamanuvao started her law career in 1988 as a staff solicitor for the Sapolu and Co. Barristers and Solicitors, becoming a Principal Solicitor from 1992 – 2002.

In 2002 she moved abroad to take up the role of Adviser and Head of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat, where she remained for over 15 years.

For almost two years, she was the Chief Legal Counsel for the Secretariat of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States in Brussels, a role she took on in 2012.

Luamanuvao became Director of the Rule of Law Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat from 2013 – 2017, before she was appointed as the Senior Director for Governance and Peace Directorate from 2017 to 2019.

She returned to Samoa and comes to the Ombudsman role as a Barrister and Law Director for PL Strategy Consulting Limited.

Luamanuvao graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) with Merit specialising in Public International Law from Queen Mary, University of London in 2008. She is an alumnus of the University of Auckland, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 1986. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Newcastle, Australia.

She was appointed Notary Public in Samoa in 1988, the same year she was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Samoa.

Luamanuvao takes on the Ombudsman’s role from Afioga Maiava Iulai Toma, who is regarded as one of the longest serving public servants in Samoa.