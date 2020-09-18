Savaii benefits from NZ-Samoa Tourism partnership

The projects were funded by New Zealand government and was celebrated in a launch earlier this week in Salelologa, Savaii.

The event took place at Jetover Hotel in Salelologa and was attended by New Zealand High Commissioner Dr Trevor Matheson, the Associate Minister of Tourism Fagaivalu Kenrick Samu, STA CEO Faamatuainu Lenata’i Suifua, members of the Samoa Tourism Board, Samoa Hotel Association, and the Savaii Samoa Tourism Association.

In his remarks, Dr Matheson reaffirmed the New Zealand government’s commitment as a development partner to the industry through the Samoa Tourism Growth Partnership.

“Even with the impact of Covid-19 causing havoc to the industry and the economy as a whole, we remain optimistic and see an opportunity to consolidate our tourism investment.”