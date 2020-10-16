Savaii registers 47 candidates for upcoming General Elections

Electoral Commissioner Faimalo Mathew Lemisio says there were 24 HRPP and 16 FAST candidates at the close of registrations around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

“We had very minor issues on first day with canidates’ documentation but once those were clarified, everything went smoothly.”

Of the 47 Savaii candidates, there were seven women including 4 who are current Members of Parliament.

Four of Samoa’s five women MPs are all from Savaii.

Current Minister of Health Faimalotoa Kika Stowers-Ah Kau, MP for Faasaleleaga and former Cabinet Minister Gatoloaifaana Amataga Alesana-Gidlow, MP for Alataua West Ali’imalemanu Alofa Tuuau, and MP for Gagaifomauga No3 Faaulusau Losa Duffy Stowers.

Candidate registrations continue to Friday 23 October 2020.