Seasonal works’ registration cancelled due to uncontrollable crowd and chaotic scenes

Following the incident, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) in a release yesterday stated that the registration is now cancelled until further notice.

“The public is hereby advised that the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) has officially cancelled its registration that was held today due to the health and safety of the general public who attended the registration today and tomorrow as was previously advertised.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause. The Ministry will inform the general public on the next registration for Upolu once we have finalized our next plan.”

The crowd had been building outside the hall as early as 4am on Monday with some of them standing outside for hours, their patience gradually running out to turn to anger, resulting in them breaking through the windows which were broken down as well as glass doors.

Some people with their children who were also amongst the tight crowd outside and inside of the Hall.

The Police officers and security guards present in the hall, who tried their best to keep the peace and to keep the youngsters at bay, were shouted at and cursed by the crowd.

Members of the Fire and Emergency Services [F.E.S.A.] were also at the scene.

Authorities could not handle the crowd and only offered advice and urged them not to enter the hall from the main entrance.

Some of the members of the public were injured by the broken glass doors, leading to the F.E.S.A. workers taking them into a treatment room to attend to their wounds.

Close to 10 people in the crowd fainted and were taken in by the Red Cross officials to be attended to or sent home by their relatives.

Attempts to get comments from police officers who were at Sogi were unsuccessful as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

It is understood that the registration process was not completed due to these unforeseen circumstances.

But a majority who were served at the beginning of the registration completed their registration before MCIL declared it cancelled.

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: Congregational Christian Church of Samoa [C.C.C.S.] Hall at Mulinu’u