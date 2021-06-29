Second by-election coming in Samoa

The election night winner in Sagaga No 4. HRPP's Tuisa Tasi Patea and the losing candidate FAST's Tagaloatele Poloa had accused each other of treating and bribery.

But in the Supreme Court they announced they had withdrawn their claims and Tuisa has resigned his seat to allow for a by-election.

This is the first time this has happened in the history of electoral petitions according the Samoa Observer.

If both candidates had continued with the case and both been found guilty, they would ineligible to run again for 10 years.

This agreement allows them to run against each other in the by-election.

It now leaves the FAST Party, which won the election by one seat, with 26 seats, and the caretaker government, the HRPP, with 23.

Of the 28 election petitions, six have been settled, four amicably