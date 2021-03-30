Seven Samoa Police, Prison and Corrections officers receive promotion

Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Prisons and Corrections.

Motunuu Mikaele Teofilo is now the Director of Programme and Development.

Taualai Luuga is the new Principal Internal Investigator while Lomitusi Maifea and Salauseu Keneti Teo are the senior programme officers.

Teiula Aukusitono and Howard Masoe have been promoted to Programme Officers.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil stressed the importance of abiding by the law and policies in his keynote address at the swearing in ceremony recently.

He also reminded the officers that, "it is not about the rank but the person who holds the rank" adding the higher the rank the greater the responsibility.