Severe acute respiratory infections on the rise in Samoa

This was revealed in the latest Syndromic Surveillance report by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry continues to see a decrease in the number of Covid-19 testing and Influenza test requests received by the hospital laboratory reports RNZ Pacific.

The report said severe acute respiratory infection, or SARI, has been reported.

The ministry said reporting of SARI cases has increased or strengthened due to an increased understanding of the case definitions.

The surveillance team has conducted investigations for these cases where no links have been identified.

Photo file