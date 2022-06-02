Shortage of agricultural produce in Samoa in April

The national Bureau of Statistics confirmed the decrease in produce at the local markets pushed the overall price index up by 9 percent.

The survey was conducted at Fugalei, Taufusi, Vaitele, Lotopa, Ululoloa, Afega, Saleimoa, Savaia, Vaoala, Faatoia and Salelologa.

The report stated that the average value of selected produce supplied to the local markets stood at $65,800 in April 2022, decreasing by 27 per cent from the previous month and is an increase by 32 per cent when compared with April 2021.

There was a 31 per cent decrease in the overall volume of agricultural produce since March 2022.

The report also revealed that the supply of vegetable produce to the local markets in April this year experienced significant drop with the exception of cucumber and Chinese cabbage which rose 45 per cent (to 1,052 kilograms) and 15 per cent (to 175 kilograms) from the previous month.