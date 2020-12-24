Six people injured in accident in Samoa

A truck coming down the hill from Aleisa Road towards the intersection reportedly crashed into a car at the four corners and took the car with it onto the cricket field.

The truck ended upside down on the cricket field, about 100 meters from the intersection.

Two passengers in the car are seriously injured.

A witness said the driver and other occupants of the truck also sustained serious injuries.

“I just can’t get over the blood. There was so much blood. I dragged one of the guys out and his face was covered in blood.”

The car was traveling from Siusega, going towards town when the accident occurred.

The impact made it face the opposite direction, lying in the ditch.

Police investigations continue into the incident.