Special polling stations for Samoan by-election

There are nine polling stations in Savaii, with eight in the constituency and one special booth in Salelologa.

Acting Electoral Commissioner, Unasa Charles Ah Poe said there are two polling booths in Apia for residents who are unable to travel to Savaii to cast their vote.

Last year when the FAST Administration took office, it amended electoral laws allowing Savaii residents to vote in Upolu, whereas in the past, the voters were legally obligated to vote in their constituency.

Initially, five candidates were vying for the Gagaifomauga 2 after the seat was vacated by the passing of MP, Vaele Paiaaua Sekuini, in March.

However, an HRPP candidate has withdrawn, leaving just one opposition candidate.

The FAST party has endorsed one candidate, and there are two independents.