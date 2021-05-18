Starkist Samoa employees prepare to return to work

The Vice President of the cannery's parent company, Michelle Faist, has said the closure was the result of fish shortages which was partly a ripple effect of a manpower shortage at the local plant.

The cannery has revealed that some of the production work is being channeled offshore because without the necessary labor they cannot meet production quotas.

There's a worry, however, that this temporary arrangement may end up being permanent resulting in the loss of local jobs.

Industry sources have told local media StarKist's buying price for fish may be a contributing factor in the shutdown.