Stolen items, drugs seized in raid in Samoa

A search warrant was executed at one of the suspect’s residences last Friday afternoon resulting in the recovery of stolen items.

Police said a 48-year-old man was arrested.

The alleged stolen items are noted to have been sold to the suspect by burglars of previous burglary and theft cases.

The other three suspects including a 46-year-old, a 30-year old and a 29-year-old were found at the residence at the time of the raid.

The stolen items include; two laptops with chargers, portable keyboards, a mouse, two earpods, bags for laptops, black label wine, two iPhone 11 with cover cases, cowboy hats, BSP cards, Flat screen TV 32 inch, and one video recorder.

Police also found three small plastic bags of methamphetamine inside the black wallet, belonging to the 48-year-old suspect and a branch of marijuana found inside a small container.

The four suspects are jointly charged with possession of narcotics and are remanded in custody until 17f April 2023 for mention.

In a separate matter, two men have been arrested and charged following a raid conducted by the Faleata Outpost over the weekend at Falelauniu Tai.

Police discovered a plastic bag containing meth, marijuana leaves, marijuana seeds and electronic devices at the suspects’ residence.

The two suspects are a father and son, both charged with possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of seeds.

Police also found two other male suspects at the scene who are treated as witnesses.

The 44-year-old father is remanded in custody-however his 17-year-old son is remanded on bail under certain conditions until 17 April, 2023, for their mention.

Police said they are deeply concerned about the growing trend of using electronic devices as a means of exchanging drugs, particularly methamphetamine.

“Our recent drug raid has highlighted the seriousness of this issue, and we urge members of the public to report any suspicious activities related to this type of drug trade. Your cooperation and assistance in this matter is essential,” Police said.

Photo supplied Samoa Police