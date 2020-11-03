Stranded Samoan sailors to return home

TV1 Samoa reported most of the sailors had been stranded onboard ships in Europe, the Carribean and US but there were still 175 others who would not make the flight.

However as stranded sailors prepared for their journey home, the Samoa Shipping Services said there remained a demand from cruise ship companies for Samoan sailors.

Chief Executive Officer, Lautimu'ia Uelese Va'ai, said more than 400 sailors were needed to meet the demand.

Lautimu'ia said some sailors who ended contracts had asked to stay on and look for new work.