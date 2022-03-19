Strict conditions applying in latest Samoa lockdown

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa told the country in a virtual address last night that the new cases were picked up during contract tracing, initiated after the first case was confirmed on Thursday 17 March.

She did not give any details on the contact tracing but said that all positive cases are now in managed isolation in the special wards at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital at Moto'otua.

Unlike the first level 3 nationwide lockdown two months ago, Fiame said there is some easing of restrictions.

There is limited opening of shopping facilities for groceries, pharmaceuticals, cooking gas and petroleum products services today and Monday and Tuesday next week, from 8am to 2pm.

Soon after she spoke the head of state signed a new state of emergency order which bans public gatherings, including church services, village meetings, sporting activities and swimming in rivers, beaches and pools.

All international travel to and from Samoa by plane or boat or ship is suspended except as provided in exceptional circumstances approved by the government.

In domestic travel, all taxis and buses are off the road, while boats and ferries cannot sail, except for transporting cargo.

Delivery trucks are able to transport essential supplies and medical emergencies.

All schools will be closed and virtual learning is encouraged.

Cabinet will make further decisions and advisories for the end of the lockdown at midnight Tuesday 22 March.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour has announced that a scheduled flight to take seasonal workers to New Zealand will go ahead as planned today, Saturday 19 March.