Students in Samoa enrolling in college must now be fully vaccinated

Director General, Leausa Dr Take Naseri said teachers are aware that students will not be allowed into the classroom if they are not fully vaccinated.

Leausa said that parents should heed the announcement by the Ministry to vaccinate their children.

As of last Friday, more than 17-thousand-six-hundred children from 12 to 17 years old have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

To date more than 84-thousand of Samoa's eligible population have been fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, while more than 100,000 have received their first dosage.

Leausa said people travelling overseas for medical treatment or referral to American Samoa for a CT scan must be fully vaccinated.

Photo Ministry of Health Caption: Pfizer vaccination rollout in schools on Savai'i