Sunday swimming banned under Samoa's state of emergency orders

Tuiataga Nathan Bucknall is the general manager of the Taumeasina Island Resort in Moata'a, and since the global pandemic he has had to let two-thirds of his staff go.

"It's been challenging," Tuiataga said.

He welcomed the government's recent easing of its state of emergency restrictions, particularly ones that had restricted alcohol sales, but banning swimming in the sea on a Sunday left him flabbergasted.

"I don't comprehend it all," he said.

While the ban had not impacted his business, because swimming in pools is allowed, it had not been good news for beach fale operators.

"No one is going to stay on a beach fale on a Saturday if they can't go in the ocean on a Sunday," Tuiataga said.

Vice-president of the Samoa Chamber of Commerce Seulupe Michelle Macdonald agrees and says a number of these businesses had closed.

But this was no different to the rest of the private sector, which has had to adapt to the new norms under COVID, Seulupe added.

"Any restrictions have considerable pressures and Sunday trading was one of those restrictions," she said.

"We saw businesses reduce their staff working hours, they've had to cut costs just to ensure that they were able to remain open to the restricted time at a time when the SOE wasn't eased as it currently is."

Businesses are now allowed to open from 3pm on a Sunday, and pharmacies and fuel stations are also able to operate.

Samoa, however, is a deeply religious country and Sunday is a day of rest and worship.

Experts say the connection to the church is growing even closer and that is playing into the Sunday state of emergency orders.

Four years ago, Parliament passed a bill amending the constitution to transform the country from a secular to Christian state.

A year later, a new tax came into effect, requiring church ministers, or faifeau, to start paying income tax when they earned more than ST$15,000(US$5,962).

It led to a stand-off between the government and the largest church, the EFKS - or Congregational Christian Church of Samoa.

Many faifeau refused to pay the tax and it is an issue that has not been resolved.

Some believe the Sunday closures are a way of appeasing churches in the lead up to the April election, but one academic thinks it goes much deeper.

Fotuosamoa Jodie Jackson is a PhD-candidate based in New Zealand and her interest is in emergencies and disaster management in Samoa.

"When ... you're allowed to go to the markets and to school for the rest of the week, you do begin to question what the swimming on Sunday has to do - does COVID stop on Sunday," Fotuosamoa said.

"I do not believe it's an appeasing of the church. I do believe it's almost like a return to that, 'We are losing our values and the church is about God'.

"The faifeau tax was heavily against just one denomination - the EFKS - but I think this is more about the return to Christian values and staying home and reading the bible and praying on Sunday," she said.

You only need to look to Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Fotuosamoa added.

"It's been building for a long time and I feel that as he gets older, Tuilaepa has become more steeped in his faith and his speeches are heavily about faith."

Fotuosamoa said it was not just an issue for the Prime Minister's governing Human Rights Protection party, but also for the new opposition.

"Even if you look at the new party, FAST, they are also very strongly pushing our faith as well.

"Our faith is one of the pillars of our community and our families... so I will not be surprised if this Sunday state of emergency order stays as well if FAST comes into power," she said.

Pacific Beat contacted the Prime Minister's office and the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa but has not had a response....

